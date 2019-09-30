Weddings: Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels To Say “I Do” Next Week BUT…Which One Of These Gowns Will She Wear??

Erica Mena And Safaree’s Wedding Happens In One Week

We’re just a week away from seeing reality stars Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels tie the knot in real-time. According to a report from The Jasmine Brand, the lovers have set October, 7th 2019 as their date to say “I do.”

Fans of Love and Hip Hop won’t have to fret because Mr. and Mrs. Samuels will be tying the knot in front of cameras. Reportedly, cameras will be rolling for the special occasion and some of Mena’s reality costars are even in the wedding as bridesmaids. Mena has been sharing her wedding preparation process a bit on Instagram, even revealing her dress designer.

Erica is going for a custom Ryan and Walter designed gown which is going to be perfect for her body since she’s pregnant!

Here is an example of one of the dress she tried on, but not THE dress. You can scroll down to see more dresses from the same designer.

Ryan and Walter actually custom-designed Beyonce’s get up for this past NYE festivities.

What are your Erica Mena wedding dress predictions?