RHOP Reunion: Ashley’s Hubby (Once Again) Denies Grabbing Glutes Amid Allegations He Groped Andy Cohen

Michael Darby Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Again

Michael Darby is once again denying that he’s been groping men. During the last installment of the “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion, Ashley Darby’s hubby responded to NEW allegations that he groped several men including Bravo exec Andy Cohen.

As previously reported Michael Darby was criminally charged with sexual assault for allegedly grabbing the butt of a “Real Housewives of Potomac” crew member but was exonerated. Despite that, his alleged groping has been a hot topic on the show and during the reunion, housewife Robyn Dixon (and ALL the other housewives) alleged that several RHOP producers accused Michael of touching them too.

Now on part three of the reunion, the show’s house husbands hit the stage and Karen Huger’s hubby Ray made some shocking allegations. According to Ray he absolutely believed that Michael is a serial glute grabber because he allegedly witnessed Michael grab ANDY COHEN’s butt after the filming of a previous RHOP reunion.

“I’ve seen you grab someone’s behind, for myself. I saw you in a different situation,” said Ray “I saw you grab Andy’s butt at the reunion. … I saw that. You guys were kidding around. It’s not a big deal.” “I did believe you did it,” Ray said. “I didn’t think it was a bad thing. I thought you were being playful. … My situation was, you do that. You told me and you told the world that you do that in Australia all the time.”

Michael, however, said it simply wasn’t true and andy couldn’t remember.

“What a waste of time. There’s another unfounded accusation from someone,” said Michael. “You and I might have had a fun joke about it. I don’t think I grabbed your butt,” he told Cohen, who agreed. “I don’t remember,” replied Andy Cohen. “I’m sure I was fine with it. The show went well, I love you guys.”

Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris Basset also brought up another alleged incident of sexual misconduct and said he was with Michael at D.C.’s L2 Lounge when Michael allegedly groped the same cameraman who made the sexual assault allegation against him.

“I was called in to question because that same cameraman, while [Michael] and I were talking, when he walked between us he said [Michael] grabbed his a** then,” Chris said. “I didn’t see it … but I know that he walked between us, and he whipped his head around and gave [Michael] a death stare.” “There were two different instances,” Chris added. “Two different instances.”

WHEW CHILLAY.

Despite all this alleged groping Ashley Darby is still sticking by Michael’s side.

What’d YOU think about the Micahel Darby assault allegations?