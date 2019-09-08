RHOP Reunion Trailer: Alleged Cameraman Glute Grabber Michael Gets Ambushed [Video]

“Real Housewives Of Potomac” Season 4 Reunion Trailer

There’s BIG drama afoot during the “Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 4 reunion. The ladies; Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, and Candiace Dillard are sitting down with Andy Cohen to hash out their issues after what’s been called their “breakout season.”

During the reunion, the hot topic is (of course) Ashley’s hubby Michael Darby who was criminally charged with sexual assault for allegedly grabbing the butt of a crew member named Orville Palmer but was CLEARED of the charges due to insufficient evidence.

Ashley’s castmates clearly aren’t buying that Michael’s innocent and even their husbands are joining in to express their doubts. Karen Huger’s hubby Ray says flat out that he thinks Michael’s guilty. Not only that, the ladies once again bring up Michael allegedly saying that he’d “suck the d***” of one of their husbands and former friends Monique and Candiace clash.

Mind you, noticeable standout/Ashley Darby clasher Katie Rost was NOT invited to the reunion and she and fans were pretty upset about it. She even called Ashley’s hubby Michael a “cheater molester.”

This. Too. Much.

Watch the trailer below.