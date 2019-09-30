Arrests: Stacey Dash Popped For Putting Hands On Husband In Nuclear Domestic Violence Incident

Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

Stacey Dash took her unbridled anger to an illegal level this weekend and earned herself a pair of stainless steel bracelets courtesy of Pasco County Florida police officers.

According to TMZ, the conservative Clueless actress was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly putting hands all upside her husband, Jeffrey Marty’s, caucasian head and face.

Police say they responded to a call from Stacey’s crib around 7:45pm last night when she had reportedly pushed and slapped ol’ boy. The actress is still being held in a jail cell for the usual 24-hour cooling-off period. She’ll be released on $500 bail later this evening.

No word from Stacey’s reps about anything regarding this incident.