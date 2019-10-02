Big Rainbow Energy: Was Ruby Rose Flirting With Keke Palmer On Live TV?

Ruby Rose Is Upset Keke Palmer Ghosted Her

Ruby Rose and Keke Palmer hit it off a the GLAAD Awards a while back. Now, the Batwoman actress is letting it be known on national TV that Keke ghosting her at the event hurt her feelings. On “Strahan, Sara & Keke” Ruby Rose calls out Keke over the incident, saying she’s been affected by Keke’s absence ever since…oop!

The actress hardly let Keke live the moment down during the interview, making Keke blush throughout. Does it seem to like Ruby Rose is flirting with Keke to you??? Hit play to see it.

In related news, Ruby stars in Batwoman and has a lady love interest who bears a resemblance to Keke Palmer. Have you been watching it on The CW?