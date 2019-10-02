No Laughing Matter: Joaquin Phoenix Talks Playing Psycho ‘Joker’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Drops Exclusive Outtake [Video]

Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ Interview On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Joaquin Phoenix‘s new flick Joker is set to hit theaters this weekend and our anticipation is sky-high.

The actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about his experience playing such a dark and demented character. He also gave us a sneak peek of an exclusive outtake from the movie.

Press play down bottom to check out the interview and the clip.

Will your a$$ be in a seat watching Joker this weekend?