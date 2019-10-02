Funniest, Wildest & Craziest Reactions To Adele’s Rumored Swirlationship With Skepta

Adele the first time she tasted Skepta's Black Dpic.twitter.com/TmjCehxCDM — Pastor Clinton😇 (@Pastor_CVB) October 1, 2019

Twitter Goes Crazy Over Adele & Skepta Rumors

Everyone’s buzzing over Adele’s rumored swirlationship with international Grime star Skepta that spilled onto social media just weeks after she filed for divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Yep, Adele is all about that life which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone familiar with the Pop megastar’s lovable shenanigans.

Skepta spitting mad lines to Adele before winning her heart.pic.twitter.com/YxTp3UmSt2 — Omoniyi Israel (@_omoissy) October 1, 2019

