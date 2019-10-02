The Breakfast Club: DaBaby Talks New Album ‘Kirk’, Writing And Speaking Properly, NOT Being Married Since High School [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews DaBaby

DaBaby is the hottest thing coming out of your speakers only eclipsed by Megan Thee Stallion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper sat down with the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about his new album KIRK, rumors of him being married since high school, and also the lessons he learned from his late father about writing and speaking correctly.

Press play on it to peep the interview.

KIRK on streaming services everywhere now. What’s your favorite song so far?