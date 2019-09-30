A Little Perspective: Here’s Why Brittany Renner’s Awkward Interview With Megan Thee Stallion Has Twitter In Shambles

Brittany Renner’s Awkward Megan Thee Stallion Interview

Megan Thee Stallion was at Rolling Loud this weekend getting ready to put on one of her epic twerked out performances. As she was approaching the stage, she was met by makeshift journalist and interviewer Brittany Renner.

Can we take a moment to appreciate not only how beautiful, intelligent, and talented Meg is but how much her inner beauty shines through???! I was so hype to meet @theestallion 🥰😩😂🐎💗 Day 1 was a success @rollingloud 🎤 pic.twitter.com/vfyXNmjiQm — Brittany Renner (@brittanyrennerr) September 29, 2019

The two in the same frame made people realize two things:

1. Meg really IS a damn Stallion, towering over Brittany to the point they don’t even look like they belong in the same pic.

2. Also, Brittany was all comfy cozy with Meg calling her all sorts of B**** and doing a bit of code switching and that rubbed some people the wrong way.

What kinda “journalist” calls their interview a “bitch” three diff times…like I get it’s colloquial but this clip is cringey AF. Respeck & Protecc @theestallion pic.twitter.com/asOwUOfrXY — Hot Girl Jagger ✨ (@BasicBlaecGirl) September 29, 2019

This all led to jokes, debate and Twitter doing what Twitter does. Take a look at the chaos…