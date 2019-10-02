Fresh From Birth Of Baby Boy, Eva Marcille Premiers New CBD Line cEVAD With Preview Party In Atlanta

On Saturday, September 28th, 2019 Capstone Healthcare and ReLeaf Genetics kicked off the first annual ReLeaf Medical Cannabis Summit in Atlanta. The summit brought together the nation’s leading CEOs, medical and legal professionals, along with, entrepreneurs advocates, and legislators to learn about the science and opportunities in the medical cannabis and CBD space.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille not only gave birth to her third child, a baby boy named Maverick late Friday night, but she also premiered her OWN new CBD line! cEVAd was previewed at the ReLeaf Medical Cannabis Summit hosted by Capstone Healthcare and ReLeaf Genetics on Saturday night at the W Atlanta Downtown. cEVAd will be available for purchase on 11/1 at https://www.cevadcbd.com/! Hubby Mike Sterling was present, flicking it up with adorable baby Mikey!