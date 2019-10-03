Nope, Naw, HELL NO: Black Judge And Bailiff Get Touchy-Feely With Racist Murderer Amber Guyger At Sentencing

Judge And Bailiff Dote On Amber Guyger At Sentencing

Amber Guyger‘s sentencing brought up some VERY raw emotions yesterday in regard to forgiveness and the way white people are treated when they do heinous and violent acts against Black bodies.

Many people are still irate and find it incredulous that Dylann Roof, the Charleston church shooter, was arrested and then taken to Burger King after taking nine lives. Because that felt like such a slap in the face to Black people who are rarely (see: NEVER) afforded such luxuries, any kid-gloving of a white murderer will forever be triggering to us.

That brings us to the trial of Amber Guyger, where a bailiff was seen stroking the murderer’s hair and judge Tammy Kemp was seen hugging and comforting the convicted killer post-sentencing.

What the hell man? She’s stroking Amber’s hair after she was found guilty of murder. Some of us are still slaves. That’s why WS don’t want us speaking about black empowerment. They don’t want their slaves to finally be set free. #AmberGuyger pic.twitter.com/y1sLGwjUgB — African Diaspora News Channel (@AfrDiasporaNews) October 1, 2019

While we may not be able to comprehend the Jean family’s willingness to forgive Guyger so quickly, we certainly can’t condemn them for doing what is in their hearts after Botham’s tragic murder.

That said, WHAT THE ENTIRE F**K ARE THE JUDGE AND BAILIFF DOING?!? THEY did not lose a family member. THEY are supposed to be impartial parties at this trial. Have THEY lost their goddamn minds??? It’s one thing for the Botham family to show empathy, but these two??? Hell. F**k. Naw. Shawty. Nope. Nah. Nein. Ne. Non. Net. Ni. Cha.

SMFH.