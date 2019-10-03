“We Didn’t Speak For Years,” Fat Joe Talks Jay-Z Beef With Angie Martinez On “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” [VIDEO]

Fat Joe Talks About Beefing With Jay Z For YEARS

Did you guys watch the premiere episode of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” last week? It was SO GOOD. Please don’t sleep on this show y’all. The show is back tonight with a brand new episode, this time Fat Joe goes deep with Angie about his beef with Jay-Z! Bet you forgot about that one.

Check out an exclusive clip below…

Doesn’t this make you want to go back and listen to the old records for those beef references?

There’s more though! Hit the flip to see how bad it got.