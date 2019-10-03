“We Didn’t Speak For Years,” Fat Joe Talks Jay-Z Beef With Angie Martinez On “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” [VIDEO]
Fat Joe Talks About Beefing With Jay Z For YEARS
Did you guys watch the premiere episode of “Untold Stories of Hip Hop” last week? It was SO GOOD. Please don’t sleep on this show y’all. The show is back tonight with a brand new episode, this time Fat Joe goes deep with Angie about his beef with Jay-Z! Bet you forgot about that one.
Check out an exclusive clip below…
Doesn’t this make you want to go back and listen to the old records for those beef references?
There’s more though! Hit the flip to see how bad it got.
Wow… So years of silence. Did y’all even realize it got that bad? We get so caught up in Biggie vs. Tupac and Ja Rule vs. 50 Cent that we forget about beefs like this one. But it sounds like music eventually brought them back together.
Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:
Ja Rule shares shocking details about being kidnapped by an African warlord. Fat Joe reveals what really happened in the days leading up to Big Pun’s death. Queen Latifah opens up about a devastating tragedy. Hosted by Angie Martinez.
UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP – “JA RULE; FAT JOE” – Airs Thursday, October 3rd at 10/9C on WeTV
