Dooo You Know What Today Isss? 10 Times Barack & Michelle Obama Looked Madly In Love

The Obamas Celebrate 27 Years Of Marriage

Beautiful Black love doesn’t get more perfect than Barack and Michelle Obama. On Thursday, the former President and First Lady celebrated 27 years of marriage and took to Twitter to honor the special day. Barack sent big love to his leading lady, tweeting:

“It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019

Mrs. O returned the love with a sweet tweet:

“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago.”

The gorgeous couple tied the knot on this day in 1992 and have been inseparable ever since.

Fortunately for us, we got to experience 8 years of their inspirational love. In honor of the couple’s 27th marriage anniversary, hit the flip for all the times Barack & Michelle Obama looked happy in love.

*Cues “Anniversary” By Tony Toni Toné*