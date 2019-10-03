Dooo You Know What Today Isss? 10 Times Barack & Michelle Obama Looked Madly In Love
The Obamas Celebrate 27 Years Of Marriage
Beautiful Black love doesn’t get more perfect than Barack and Michelle Obama. On Thursday, the former President and First Lady celebrated 27 years of marriage and took to Twitter to honor the special day. Barack sent big love to his leading lady, tweeting:
“It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”
Mrs. O returned the love with a sweet tweet:
“27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago.”
The gorgeous couple tied the knot on this day in 1992 and have been inseparable ever since.
You can’t tell it from this photo, but Barack woke up on our wedding day in October, 1992 with a nasty head cold. Somehow, by the time I met him at the altar, it had miraculously disappeared and we ended up dancing almost all night. Twenty five years later, we’re still having fun, while also doing the hard work to build our partnership and support each other as individuals. I can’t imagine going on this wild ride with anybody else.
Fortunately for us, we got to experience 8 years of their inspirational love. In honor of the couple’s 27th marriage anniversary, hit the flip for all the times Barack & Michelle Obama looked happy in love.
*Cues “Anniversary” By Tony Toni Toné*
