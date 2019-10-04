New Music: Doja Cat Gets Emo For Her BFF In Visual For “Bottom B*tc#” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Are You Feeling This? Doja Cat – Bottom B*tch

Doja Cat is back with a midtempo vibe and she’s paying homage to her BFF.

The “Juicy” singer has another single in the chamber called “Bottom B*itch”. Yesterday, Doja Cat premiere the video for “Bottom B*tch” on YouTube and it’s already garnered 1.2 million views. It’s safe to say her fans probably like this one with its emo flare. But are YOU feeling this vibe from Doja Cat.

Hit play to hear/see Doja Cat’s “Bottom B*tch”.

Categories: For Your Information, New Music, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.