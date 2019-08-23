Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Doja Cat Teases Her New Album & Clears Up Those Cardi B And Jermaine Dupri Comments [Video]

Doja Cat Talks Hentai, Being In Album Mode, And Beef With Cardi B

Doja Cat stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood recently to talk about everything that’s been going on recently, both in her life and in her career.

While she was in the hot seat, the multi-faceted musician talked about her upcoming album, her love of Hentai, and she cleared up her previous comments regarding Cardi B and Jermaine Dupri.

Check out the full interview down below to see what Doja has to say: