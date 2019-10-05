Need My Coins: DirecTV Allegedly Charges 102-Year-Old Woman An Early Termination Fee After She Died

DirecTV Charges Woman Early Termination Fee After She Dies

According to WFLA, DirecTV is getting slandered for allegedly charging an early termination fee to a 102-year-old woman, who passed away.

Isabel Albright died last December, but as her family was preparing her house for sale, they discovered that satellite provider DirecTV had charged an “early termination” fee of $160 on her bill.

“They told us… we’re going to charge you $160 for an early termination fee,” her son-in-law, John Manrique, said. “She’s gone. Nobody’s living (here). We’re selling the house. You’re going to tell us we have to keep the service at a house that’s not ours?”

Apparently after a caregiver moved in, a new DirecTV box was added in the back room, which started a whole new two-year contract that the family was unaware about. DirecTV said that, because the bill was in the name of Albright’s daughter, Linda, the family had to pay.

AT&T, DirecTV’s parent company, eventually did send a letter of apology and agreed to waive the termination fee.