R.I.P: Buddie Of Dem Franchize Boyz Has Passed Away

Dem Franchize Boyz lost one of their members this weekend.

Gerald “Buddie” Tiller passed away from what appears to be cancer, according to posts from the group.

🥺🥺 R.I.P Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz

The group announced the tragic news on Sunday, writing on Instagram, “R.I.P. Buddie you Will be Missed #demfranchizeboyz.” Following their initial announcement, Jermaine Dupri–who signed the group to his So So Def label in 2005–payed tribute to Buddie following his death, also seemingly suggesting that he lost his battle with cancer.
In his Instagram caption, the mogul made a reference to a line from Buddie’s verse on “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” writing, “‘They call me Doctor Doc I prescribe what a n**** need’ #ripbuddy may your soul rest easy #demfranchiseboyz #f***cancer.”

Rest In Peace, Buddie.

