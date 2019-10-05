Anderson .Paak Teams Up With Smokey Robinson To Perform “Make It Better” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

Anderson .Paak & Smokey Robinson Perform “Make It Better” Live

Anderson .Paak got some help from the one-and-only Smokey Robinson for an electric performance of “Make It Better” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

The Oxnard native opened the song alone alongside his band, singing through the chorus before the legend walked onstage following a quick introduction. Robinson is also featured on the studio version of “Make It Better” from .Paak’s 2019 LP Ventura. Check out the live rendition of the song down below: