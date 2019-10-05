SHE So Cotdamn Fye: Baby Rose Blesses COLORS With A Heavenly And Husky Performance Of “All To Myself” [Video]

Baby Rose Performs “All To Myself” On COLORS

If you’ve never heard of Baby Rose allow us the esteemed pleasure of making your acquaintance with the Washington, D.C.-born soul singer.

Often times when a new artist hits the scene, those touting them speak in hyperbolic statements in order to pique your interest. Listen to us when we tell you this is NOT that. You’ve absolutely never heard anything like Baby Rose in this generation and that is no cap.

The diminutive dynamo recently took her talents to COLORS for a performance of her song “All To Myself” and we promise you that there are goosebumps in your future.

Press play.

Told you.