How Sweet: Summer Walker Shows London On Da Track A Lil Appreciation After Successful “Over It” Debut

Summer Walker Reflects On Relationship While Celebrating Album Debut

Summer Walker has a lot to be happy about. She has an album on target to make a #1 debut and she has a dope person to call her own. The “Over It” singer took to Instagram to shout out her homie-lover-bestie London on da Track for all of his support. Apparently, they’ve been through a lot over the last four years trying to jump-start Walker’s career, but it’s all paid off.

According to chart data, Walker is already #1 on US iTunes and on track be the top album to debut last week.

.@IAMSUMMERWALKER's 'Over It' has reached #1 on US Apple Music (albums). — chart data (@chartdata) October 4, 2019

US chart update (via @HITSDD): @IAMSUMMERWALKER's 'Over It’ now aiming for #1 album debut with 115-125k — chart data (@chartdata) October 6, 2019

About London, Summer writes:

Life’s really crazy lol, you know where you met me @ 4 years ago, dead broke. broken mentally, emotionally, financially, you watched me hustle, watched me go through a lot of fu**ed up sh*t. never would’ve thought we’d end up here, you make life a fairytale. 😇 I deada** appreciate you. Life’s really different when you in the presence of a real man, s/o to your moms for raising you right lol

London seemingly showered his bae with roses and a celebration complete with a cake in Las Vegas.

Super sweet.