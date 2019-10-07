How Sweet: Summer Walker Shows London On Da Track A Lil Appreciation After Successful “Over It” Debut
Summer Walker Reflects On Relationship While Celebrating Album Debut
Summer Walker has a lot to be happy about. She has an album on target to make a #1 debut and she has a dope person to call her own. The “Over It” singer took to Instagram to shout out her homie-lover-bestie London on da Track for all of his support. Apparently, they’ve been through a lot over the last four years trying to jump-start Walker’s career, but it’s all paid off.
According to chart data, Walker is already #1 on US iTunes and on track be the top album to debut last week.
About London, Summer writes:
Life’s really crazy lol, you know where you met me @ 4 years ago, dead broke. broken mentally, emotionally, financially, you watched me hustle, watched me go through a lot of fu**ed up sh*t. never would’ve thought we’d end up here, you make life a fairytale. 😇 I deada** appreciate you. Life’s really different when you in the presence of a real man, s/o to your moms for raising you right lol
London seemingly showered his bae with roses and a celebration complete with a cake in Las Vegas.
Super sweet.
