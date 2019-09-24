New Music: Summer Walker Drops New Heat And Blesses Fans With Sexy Visuals For “Stretch You Out”

Summer Walker Drops New Heat And Blesses Fans With Sexy Visuals For “Stretch You Out”

Breakout artist Summer Walker keeps the bangers coming with latest single “Stretch You Out” produced by her hit-making beaux London On Da Track, who also co stars in the video. The song, featuring A Boogie, gives the sensual vibes her fans know and love, while the visuals…WHEW. Safe to say, our girl knows how to keep it sexy, showing off those skills around the pole!

The “Girls Need Love” singer’s highly anticipated album, Over It, is scheduled for release next Friday, October 4th via LVRN/Interscope Records. Make sure to be on the lookout! In the meantime, check out the “Stretch You Out” video above and let us know what ya think!