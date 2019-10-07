Florida Crazies: Human Melanoma Cell Goes On Racist Rant When Black Teen Drops Gum Wrapper

Florda White Woman Calls Black Teen N-Word Over Gum Wrapper

There is a new viral racist making her way up and down social media timelines across the globe.

Despite efforts to curtail the use of nicknames for these white devils, the author of a local website has dubbed the latest offender “Pick It Up Peggy” according to Florida Politics.

A Facebook user named Deysha Adriana captured video of a 14-year-old Black boy being accosted by a white woman who is livid at the idea of litter hitting the ground. So angry, in fact, that she let her true self shine through…

“Nuh-uh, don’t even act like that. Pick it up. Find it. Get down on your knees and find it. Get down on your knees and find it,” she yells, while wagging her finger at him. She then proceeds to say something unintelligible before calling him a “little n*****” and then again, “all y’all (unintelligible) “f***ing n*****s.”

Yeah.

Peep the full video below.

So far the internet has not doxxed this WASPy wench, but we’re sure it’s just a matter of time. Happy hunting!

Look, littering isn’t cool, but we’ll be damned if you call us all type of n-words because you wanna save the seals.

Are seals gonna protect you from this fade? Hell naw.