BlackGirlMagic Simone Biles Nails The ‘Biles & Biles II’ Moves At Gymnastic World Championships

Simone Biles Lands Two Signature Moves At Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles is continuing to rise to the top as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. The effortless athlete competed in the world championships in Stuttgart, Germany this weekend and once again made history. She not only landed the triple-double during her floor routine, she landed the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures that the triple-double on the floor and the double-double on the beam will officially be named “The Biles” and the “Biles II” respectively.

“My goal going into tonight was to not be great,” Biles said, reports CNN. “It wasn’t to do great, it was to do well, and I feel like I accomplished that.”

Simone already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault. If Simone keeps it up she’ll become the most decorated gymnast in world championships history.

As previously reported she won a record-tying sixth all-around title at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri in August. She’s also on track to beat the record for most podium finishes at the world championships.

We see you Simone!