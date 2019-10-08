Bag Secured: FAMU Is Rollin’ In Rattler Racks Thanks To $190K Gwap Gift From Freshman Class Of ’99

FAMU 1999 Freshman Class Creates Legacy Fund With Nearly 200K In Donations

Homecoming was extra lit at FAMU this year thanks to a record breaking donation from the school’s incoming freshman class of 1999 (FAMU Fall 1999) who celebrated their 10-year-college reunion by raising over $196,913 for the University, thanks to an innovative digital campaign That included a website, social media campaigns, special graphics and videos. The effort was spearheaded by Nikki Foster and Walt Brown, who created the 1999 Freshman Class Legacy Fund to establish a scholarship to help enable more financial freedom for FAMU future scholars.

“We hope this encourages not only FAMUans to give back but all HBCU alums to dig deep in giving and change the narrative for all HBCU alumni giving,” Nikki Foster told BOSSIP. “We are the culture and must invest and protect the future of our HBCUs.”

According to a release from the Freshman Class Legacy Fund, less than 10 percent of HBCU alumni give back, even though historically black colleges and universities produce more upwardly mobile black graduates than PWI’s. The Freshman 99 class donation is the largest in FAMU’s history, and over 300 alums gathered at homecoming to commemorate their historical legacy gift.

Walt’s quote: “I wanted to make sure we didn’t just return to Homecoming to party. Although we partied hard, we also handled our business with the FAMU Foundation to give us much to celebrate.”

It was a GREAT year for donations at FAMU this year, with the university raking in over $11 million dollars from corporate and alumni giving and it’s undoubtable that the incoming freshman class of 1999’s endowment served as a boost for the overall donations.

Do you donate to your alma mater? Which HBCU do you think has the best homecoming?