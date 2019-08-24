The Marathon Continues: Atlantic Records Reportedly Makes A Six-Figure Donation To Nipsey Hussle’s Foundation

Nipsey Hussle’s Foundation Receives A Huge Donation

The Neighborhood Nip Foundation is proof that the marathon continues. Nip’s debut studio album Victory Lap was released on Atlantic Records and the label is reportedly doing what it can to make sure that everything that he stood for continues.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Atlantic has donated a reported 6-figure amount to Nipsey’s foundation. Nipsey’s close friend and business partner Karen Civil confirmed the news via her Instagram.

Nip’s brother “Blacc Sam’ explained that the foundation will develop initiatives around music for the youth in the community as an ode to the Watts Towers music programs that Nip frequented as a teen.