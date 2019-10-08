SMH: Texas Man Robs A Bank To Buy Wedding Ring…But His Wife Gets Him To Turn Himself In

Texas Man Robs A Bank So He Can Buy A Wedding Ring

Not everyone has enough money to express their love through material goods, so for one man, robbing a bank was the only answer.

According to reports from KLTV, a man named Heath Edward Bumpous was recently charged with aggravated robbery. Bumpous allegedly told a bank teller at the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, Texas that he had a weapon and demanded the employee give him money. Following the incident, surveillance footage from the crime was plastered on to Facebook by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department and Heath ended up turning himself in on Friday morning and gave a motive for his crime.

“He basically stated that he was getting married tomorrow so he didn’t have enough money for a wedding ring that he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Sheriff Woody Wallace said. After that, Wallace then went on to explain that his fiancée is the one who convinced him to turn himself in to the authorities.

“His fiancée, who he was supposed to marry tomorrow, was able to get in touch with him on the phone when she saw our post on Facebook,” the Sheriff explained in a Facebook video. “She knew it was him. She contacted him and asked him if he robbed a bank. She convinced him that she knew it was him. His picture was all on Facebook. He needed to turn himself in.”

Luckily, most of the money ended up being returned after Heath turned himself in. Police also found the clothes he used during the robbery and recovered a firearm.