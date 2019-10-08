Flexing Essentials: Offset Breaks Down His Must-Have Essentials & Reveals His Daily Shopping Budget [Video]

Offset Breaks Down His Must-Have Essentials & His Daily Shopping Budget

Offset–who you probably recognize from Atlanta’s favorite trio The Migos–has been known to spend a good amount of bread on various luxury items, such as jewelry and sneakers, since coming into the hip-hop game. He’s also known around the ATL for his real estate and condo investments, some of which he’s working on alongside his wife and fellow rap star Cardi B.

Just last month, we reported that the lavish rapper was hit with a tax lien from the state of Georgia, which he has yet to respond to publically. He also recently dropped a bag to acquire stake in the gaming organization “Faze Clan,” which is the number one leading brand throughout the insanely huge gaming industry.

We say all that to say; this guy knows how to drop a serious bag on anything and everything, so it’s not surprising that he has an impressive collection of material goods.

Just last week Offset was in New York City and decided to stop by the Hypebeast offices to break down some of his favorite recent purchases. Throughout the video, the rapper goes into detail flexing a few of his favorite things, including his pair of Nike Air MAGs (which are currently worth about $50,000 in the resell market), some UNC Jordan 4s, Oregon Jordan 13s, Stussy Nike SBs, and more.

On the more luxurious scale, Offset brought with him some of his most-prized jewelry, such as rings and chains. With all that on him, storage is a must, and the Georgia native makes himself clear when he says that traveling wouldn’t be complete if he didn’t bring his Louis Vuitton pouch painted with a caricature of his wife Cardi B.

Check out the video for yourself down below so you can watch Offset break down some of his favorite purchases and also discuss his daily budget when he’s out shopping: