Miss Kitty On Headline Heat
Since officially joining the Black Ink Crew cast in season 8, Miss Kitty has pretty much become the people’s favorite bad girl tattoo artist. From hooking up with head honcho Ceasar to putting the paws on new assistant London, it’s safe to say that the Black Ink Brand Ambassador has had her fair share of drama, trauma and Bossip headlines over the years.
Fortunately for us, Miss Kitty stopped by to clear up some of those wacky headlines that BOSSIP has written about her, and kept it all the way honest and real. Kitty even opened up about coping with the devastating loss of her mom and how she’s been able to get through it. Let’s keep Miss Kitty in our prayers, and check out the full video above.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew every Wednesday at 9pm on VH1.
