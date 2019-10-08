You Best Take Heed: Lil Kim Gets Gully With Psycho Anti-Fur Protester Before Security Intervenes [Video]

Lil Kim Accosted By Anti-Fur Protester

Things got heated this afternoon when some brave white woman ran down on Lil Kim in protest of the Queen B’s extensive collection of fur coats.

According to TMZ, Kim was outside the Verizon Media Studios when the woman began aggressively screaming “STOP WEARING FUR!!!” at her. The woman tried her damnedest to get right in Kim’s face and when Kim finally decided she had had enough, security knew exactly what time it was.

Press play to peep the video below.

Watch yaself now, Judith…