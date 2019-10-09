Young & Messy: G Herbo’s Baby Mama Bitterly Blasts Taina Williams For Allegedly Smashing Lil Bibby

Ariana Fletcher Blasts G Herbo, Taina For Bringing Son Around

Whew, Chile, the ghetto and privileged.

Ariana Fletcher says she was “seeing red” after viewing a clip of her toddler son, rapper G Herbo and Taina Williams all in the same room together. Allegedly the exes had agreed to keep their innocent seed away from his new girlfriend. That’s when Ari went off and hurled allegations that had nothing to do with parenting.

In a now posted & deleted caption, Ari calls out Herbo for allegedly having herpes and blasts his girlfriend Taina for allegedly sleeping with his homie Lil Bibby. The caption alleges that Ari helped G Herbo escape jail time once and she’s upset that Taina bought him 24 rolled blunts for his birthday. She calls him an “airhead”, “broke” and proceeds to air them both out in the text.

See the post HERE.

Stupid b*tch sitting here with her face frowned up while you got my son. The b*tch used to f*ck Bibby, She’s a c*m rag a**, wanna be wifey a**, trynna luck up a** hoe. Please lie and say that sh*t didn’t so I can post it. You wifed a h*e that pretend to be this good girl shorty a** is a professional side b*tch. You wifed a h*e that f*cked wiith one of your main homies.

Folks in Ari’s comments called her “bitter” and “jealous” for typing out these allegations. To make matters messier, the comments came on G Herbo’s birthday.

Fans are saying that Ari is just JEALOUS because Taina spoiled the rapper with a helicopter ride, 24 Backwoods roll-ups and a necklace with a pendant of his grandma’s face, which brought him to tears.

Yikes! The situation is so messy, it’s blowing up Twitter.

