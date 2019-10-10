“Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” Sneak Peek: DJ Khaled Reveals Son Asahd Cured Him Of THIS Phobia [VIDEO]

DJ Khaled Credits Son Asahd For Making Him Fearless

A brand new episode of “Untold Stories Of Hip Hop” with Angie Martinez is airing tonight! We’ve got an exclusive clip from the show where DJ Khaled talks about his fear of flying which kept him off planes for YEARS. Check it out below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

DJ Khaled fights to protect his family after a home invasion. Ice Cube dishes new details about his battle with rapper Common. Snoop Dogg reveals how he survived a threat from Biggie. Hosted by Angie Martinez.

UNTOLD STORIES OF HIP HOP – “DJ KHALED, ICE CUBE” – Airs Thursday, October 10th at 10/9C on WeTV