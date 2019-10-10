Mathew Knowles Makes First Appearance With Wife To Talk Breast Cancer Diagnosis With Tamron Hall [Video]

Mathew Knowles Talks Breast Cancer Diagnosis With Tamron Hall

Joined by his wife Gena, Mathew Knowles sat down with Tamron Hall to discuss his breast cancer diagnosis. He told the host that he’s still very worried.

“I’m not comfortable saying cancer free only because there’s still a risk,” he said of being in remission.

Mathew also discussed his famous daughters, telling Tamron that he enjoyed watching Beyoncé and Solange live out their dreams while managing them. And, when asked about an official Destiny’s Child reunion, he kept it coy…

“Well I always say that it would take two years just in preparation.”

Tune into the clip just above to see the moment Mathew joked about replacing Michelle Williams with Gena.