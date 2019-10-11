Not Just Evelyn: Shaunie O’Neal Is Getting DRAGGED Across The Internet For Taking Evelyn’s Side And Bullying OG

Shaunie Getting Dragged

If you’ve been watching Basketball Wives all season then you know that it’s been the season of dragging Evelyn for her foolery. She’s been feuding with everyone and coming up on the short end of every beef. However, we would be remiss to mention that her right-hand homie, Shaunie, has been by her side excusing her actions and trashing OG right along with her.

How can Shaunie accuse OG of being too physical and threatening when the whole show is about fighting?

Twitter is in on the hypocrisy and the slander is THICK. Take a look…