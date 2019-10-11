Cut The Crap: Colin Kaepernick & Team Release “Facts” Letter To Clear Up Any Lingering NFL Rumors

Colin Kaepernick & Team Release Fact Check To Clear Up Rumors

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t been on a football field since 2016, which feels like forever and a day go at this point. The last time he was on the field, he was playing quarterback for the 49ers, before his kneeling activism lead to him being blackballed by the NFL.

Yesterday, Kap’s agent Jeff Nalley released a fact-checker in an effort to clear up any the of rumors or misleading information people have about the activist. In the letter, he points out that during his last season on the field, the 49ers landed 4th in dropped passes with 29th in pass-blocking efficiency, all while having the worst-ranked defense in the entire NFL.

This letter seems to be another attempt for his agent to blast NFL teams on record, as TMZ reports Nalley has reached out to every NFL team and reportedly gotten little-to-no response.

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began his peaceful protest. Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterward, Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league’. No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin in the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.”

One of the rumors Nalley addressed in this letter were those circulating that Colin was demanding a specific salary, along with the longstanding rumor that he doesn’t even want to play again. His team made sure to make it clear that those allegations specifically are “completely false” and the notion Colin doesn’t want to play is just plain wrong. In fact, he says Colin has been working out 5 days a week for over three years now, and at this point, he’s just hoping to play again. He also goes on to address why Colin opted out of his 49er deal in the first place, if he’s even eligible to play again, and more.

Nalley closes the letter out in a college essay fashion, pretty much laying out how he doesn’t understand the issue.

“In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished.”

At this point, it may be time to try a different approach, or for Colin, a different agent. No matter how pissed off people may be about his kneeling or his NFL settlement check, any agent with respect on their name would get a callback and a conversation, even if it’s not what they want to hear.

Something has got to give because these same old tricks from 2016 clearly aren’t getting the job done and there are more than enough quarterback positions open for someone of Kaepernick’s caliber.

You can read the letter in its entirety down below.