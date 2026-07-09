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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 9, 2026
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The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Will and Jada reportedly moving back in together, Gaultier Cardi sparking romance rumors with soccer star Maduka Okoye, Tamar Braxton addressing Kandi and Monica’s suspected ‘side-eye’ shade, Zendaya serving Goddess glam at The Odyssey World Premiere, the baddest (and buzziest) bombshells setting ESSENCE Fest ablaze, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Normani making her return to the series after stunning at this year’s star-studded ESSENCE Fest.

The “Motivation” singer had her foot on our necks the entire weekend with an epic Aaliyah tribute and crowd-pleasing performance at Coca-Cola’s Shine City in the convention center.

The bustling activation celebrated the beverage giant’s 31st consecutive year as an ESSENCE Festival partner with live performances, interactive programming and cultural conversations centered around music, wellness, storytelling and connection.

Hosted by Jamila Mustafa and Charles Beloved, the 3-day experience attracted thousands of attendees for performances by Mario, Coi Leray, and Destin Conrad, HBCU celebrations led by the legendary Grambling State University World Famed Tiger Marching Band, three distinct brand spaces with content creation opportunities, flowing drink samples, and more.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features birthday baddie Saweetie slaying, along with Kayla Nicole and Jayda Cheaves giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Bailey, Lexi Williams, Jordyn Woods, Bernice Burgos, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Bernice Burgos celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps Halle Bailey hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Jayda Cheaves Kayla Nicole Lira Galore Love Island Love Island USA megan thee stallion Newsletter Normani saweetie shenseea summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps

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