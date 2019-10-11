Ummm, HELLURRRR: Tyler Perry Says He Was Unaware He Hired Actress Who Put Up Billboard For His Attention

Tyler Perry Hired Actress Before He Knew She Was The “Billboard Actress”

Remember the actress, Racquel Bailey, who put up that billboard in Atlanta to get Tyler Perry’s attention? Well, she ended up getting a job with the movie studio owner, but he didn’t exactly realize it was her. While visiting Jimmy Kimmel, Perry revealed that he wasn’t aware he even hired her when he did.

He said of the billboard,

“No, that was scary as hell. I was really freaked out about it.”

He added,

“Listen, she auditioned, I didn’t even know it was her. I separated the two in my mind. She gets the job, then after she gets the job they tell me ‘Oh that’s the girl from the billboard.’ I go ‘What?! Why didn’t somebody tell me?’ But it’s great that she’s good because if you put up a billboard and you suck, it’s not gonna work anyway.”

Listen to it around the 8:20 mark.

Bailey landed a gig on Tyler’s upcoming BET series “Sistas”.

