Will YOU Be Watching? Peep The Trailers For Tyler Perry’s Exclusive BET Series ‘The Oval’ & ‘Sistas’

Tyler Perry’s “The Oval” And “Sistas” Trailers

Tyler Perry’s coming exclusively to BET.

TP’s bringing two new series to the network and the network’s exclusive BET+ streaming service.

First up is “The Oval” that follows White House workers and stars Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, and Teesha Renee.

If it looks a little familiar it’s because Tyler previously dropped another White House “Scandal-esque” drama, the short-lived “Too Close To Home” starring Heather Locklear as the First Lady who found out a White House intern was sleeping with the President.

Tyler’s other new BET show is “Sistas” and it’s giving people “Girlfriends” vibes. While there’s no Joan, Maya or Lynn, the show revolves around a group of single black women in Atlanta (of course) who navigate their “complicated” love lives, careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world.”

The cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon Von, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, and Chido Nwokocha.

Also interestingly enough it stars actress Racquel Bailey who bought that billboard to try to get Perry’s attention. She plays a police officer in the show.



Will YOU be watching “The Oval” and “Sistas”???

The Oval premieres on BET on October 9th at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed the debut of Sistas at 10 p.m. ET/PT.