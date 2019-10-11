Call Andy—Again: Kenya Moore Says NeNe Leakes Is A ‘Bully’ With ‘Very Few Friends’

Kenya Moore Disses NeNe Leakes Again

Yup, there’s still beef brewing between two RHOA stars who’ve been publicly shading each other for months. Kenya Moore whose preparing to make her return to the show was recently asked about her costar NeNe Leakes and she didn’t hold back.

“Her true colors had to come out at some point,” said Kenya to TMZ outside the launch of her Moore haircare line at Sally Beauty. “I don’t know, it’s definitely an issue within her. I don’t know why she’s so intimidated by me, but I really just wish that she would get herself together. I come in peace, but she just always seems to find a way to be bothered.”

She also flat out called NeNe a “bully” and later added that she has “very few friends.”

“Oh, she’s absolutely a bully. She’s bullied everyone on the show. That’s the truth!”

Ooop!

You can watch Kenya’s shade in action below.

If you’re curious about what their real issue is with each other, it’s still unclear. What we do know is that Kenya caused a rift between NeNe and Cynthia Bailey after Cynthia seemingly inivited Kenya out to an event without telling NeNe.

There are also rumors swirling that NeNe will confront Kenya on RHOA about her split from her husband Marc Daly.

Will you be watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta when it premieres November 3???