Jeannie Mai Sheds Snow Smitten Tears While Comparing Her Sweetie Jeezy To Her Ex

Jeannie Mai Cries About Dating Jeezy

Jeannie Mai might be in love.

The “The Real Host” was recently discussing her relationship with Jeezy when she got so touched that she shed some snow smitten tears. Earlier this week Jeannie told the ladies that tender trapper made a shockingly heartwarming gesture.

According to Jeannie, Jeezy is super supportive—so much so though that he left his own birthday party early in Atlanta to personally drive her to the airport. She also compared his actions to those of her ex Freddy Harteis whom she divorced in December 2018.

“When [Freddy] said things like ‘good for you’ or ‘that’s cool,’ I’m like, that’s great, he supports me! That to me is my standard of support. I didn’t even know until my new relationship that something as basic …” she said, before trailing off and tearing up. “I’m not crying to feel bad. It was just so touchy. But even something as basic as, like, at his birthday party, he left his own birthday to drive me to the airport…he was like ‘are you kidding? I want to see you off.’”

Awww!

She then added that being with Jeezy has made her reevaluate her standards.

“Be mindful of your standards,” she said, “Sometimes being alone in that time I took for myself, was my upgrade.”

Watch Jeannie get emotional about Jeezy below.

Jeannie previously stated that she and Jeezy had an 8-hour first date and Jeezy gave her a homework assignment.

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘Can I give you a homework assignment?… I want you to think about the last eight hours we spent together, and think about what do you envision us doing together. What do you picture me being in your life? If that matches my notes, I will pursue you. If not, we’re cool to be friends.'”

R O M A N C E, right???