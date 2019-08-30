The Realest Swirl: Pettiest Reactions To Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Officially Dating

Jeezy & Jeanie Mai dating!?! pic.twitter.com/MWEDLyVoSh — Loc’d Brown Babe 💫 (@_callmetoocute) August 29, 2019

Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Confirm , Spark Petty Chaos

“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai and everyone’s fave snowman Jeezy finally made their rumored swirlationship official with a swanky power couple photo that sparked a flurry of heart eyes and confusion across Twitter.

Whispers of the two dating popped off in January when the two appeared to be canoodling on Malika Haqq’s Instagram in a puzzling yet intriguing development that no one saw coming.

Peep the pettiest reactions to Jeannie Mai & Jeezy officially dating on the flip.