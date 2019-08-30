The Realest Swirl: Pettiest Reactions To Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Officially Dating
- By Bossip Staff
Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Confirm , Spark Petty Chaos
“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai and everyone’s fave snowman Jeezy finally made their rumored swirlationship official with a swanky power couple photo that sparked a flurry of heart eyes and confusion across Twitter.
Whispers of the two dating popped off in January when the two appeared to be canoodling on Malika Haqq’s Instagram in a puzzling yet intriguing development that no one saw coming.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Jeannie Mai & Jeezy officially dating on the flip.
