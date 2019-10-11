JusticeForJunior: Five Gang Members Receive Life Sentences In Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz’s Murder

Five Gang Members Receive Life Sentences in ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz’s Murder

It looks like #JusticeForJunior is finally being served.

Today, five members of the Trinitarios gang were handed lengthy prison sentences for the murder of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, the 15-year-old who was attacked outside of a bodega in the Bronx back in 2018.

According to the reports from the New York Times, 19-year-old Manuel Rivera was sentenced to 23 years to life prison, while his co-defendants—Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 25; Jose Muniz, 23; and Elvin Garcia, 25—all received 25 years to life. 25-year-old Jonaiki Martinez Estrella was handed the heaviest sentence (life in prison without parole) as the one who allegedly plunged a knife into Guzman-Feliz’s neck and ultimately killed him.

The announcement of these sentences comes nearly four months after the five gang members were found guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy, and second-degree gang assault. As of now, according to reports from The Times, eight other defendants are still awaiting trial.

On June 20, 2018, surveillance video captured Feliz-Guzman running into a bodega in the Bronx. He was followed by five men who ended up dragged him out of the shop and onto to the sidewalk, where others were waiting. Security cameras from nearby buildings captured them attacking the 15-year-old, stabbing him with small knives and machetes. After the gang members fled the scene, Junior managed to get to the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead only minutes after arriving. According to law enforcement, the attackers had mistaken Feliz-Guzman for a rival gang member.