A Lil’ Positivity: Former NFL Player DeAngelo Williams Has Sponsored Over 500 Mammograms To Honor His Late Mother

Former NFL Player Has Sponsored 500 Mammograms To Honor Mother That Passed Away From The Illness

According to Sports Illustrated, former Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams is committed to fighting breast cancer in honor of his mother, Sandra Hill, who died from the disease in 2014.

Williams’s foundation has reportedly paid for over 500 mammograms in Pittsburgh, Memphis, Charlotte and Jonesboro, Arkansas since 2015.

He began the free screening program, “53 Strong for Sandra,” as a tribute to his mother after she died at the age of 53. The former NFL player has also lost four aunts to breast cancer.