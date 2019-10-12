Really Big Rings: Cardi B’s Ice Cold 100-Carat Birthday Present From Offset Appears To Cost A Very Pretty Penny

Offset Gifts Cardi B “Titantic Diamond” For Her Birthday

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, turned 27 years old yesterday and she was celebrated with a very expensive gift from her husband.

According to TMZ, Offset made a visit to Pristine Jewelers in New York to cop Cardi a ring that is fit for a queen.

The 100-carat piece is called the Titantic Diamond and was crafted specifically for Mrs. Bodak Yellow. The couple spent the evening with family and friends with a spread of lobster, a seafood tower, steak, truffle mac ‘n cheese and a whole lot more.

That’s one helluva caption to go along with that ring. Sounds like ‘Set is still making up for his, uh, previous indiscretions. Good on him.

Happy birthday, Bardi!