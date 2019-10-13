Congratulations: Safaree And Erica Mena Reveal They’re Having A Baby Girl!
Safaree And Erica Mean Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby
It’s official. Safaree and Erica Mena are having a baby girl. The newlyweds had a gender reveal surrounded by loved ones to celebrate the special occasion and let off a gang of pink fireworks to reveal the gender of their daughter-to-be.
Erica previously told fans that Dr. Jackie of “Married To Medicine” fame did her Ultrasound and kept the baby’s gender hidden.
Tonight we find out 🥰🙌🏽 Boy or Girl? Thanks @therealdrjackie for being by our side this whole time & keeping this secret from us 😏 I was trying hard to get her to tell me but because @safaree didn’t wanna know until after our wedding she kept her word. What do you all think we are having Boy 💙or Girl 💖
Now the cat’s outta the bag and the couple couldn’t be happier.
Congrats to the beautiful couple.
