Congratulations: Safaree And Erica Mena Reveal They’re Having A Baby Girl!

Safaree And Erica Mean Reveal The Gender Of Their Baby

It’s official. Safaree and Erica Mena are having a baby girl. The newlyweds had a gender reveal surrounded by loved ones to celebrate the special occasion and let off a gang of pink fireworks to reveal the gender of their daughter-to-be.

Erica previously told fans that Dr. Jackie of “Married To Medicine” fame did her Ultrasound and kept the baby’s gender hidden.

Now the cat’s outta the bag and the couple couldn’t be happier.

Congrats to the beautiful couple.