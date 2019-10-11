Inside The Safaree & Erica Mena’s Newlywed Life In Luxe Penthouse (Exclusive)

Reality Star Couple Living The High Life In Opulent Penthouse Pad

“Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Safaree Samuels and his new wife Erica Mena are shacked up in a pad fit for a king as they await the birth of their first child.

The reality show couple are living in luxury in a penthouse apartment in Northern New Jersey where penthouses like theirs can top out at nearly $10,000 a month.

Their new building comes with all the bells and whistles befitting a reality star, like a media room, bowling alley, infinity pool, two acres of gardens, a spa and a karaoke bar – all with wall-to-wall views of nearby New York City.

Their penthouse on the 47th floor has amenities including an open floor plan, nine-foot ceilings and solar sun sheds to shield their lives from prying eyes. Their kitchen boasts European cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

It’s not clear how long the lovebirds have lived in the place. The IRS listed Safaree’s penthouse on a $35,166 lien they hit him with last month. The “Hunnid” artist has not responded to the lien as of Oct. 10.