The Breakfast Club: Wale Dodges Questions About His Supposed New Boo & Gives His Thoughts On Rapper Rankings [Video]

Wale Talks About His New Music, New Girlfriend, And More

Wale stopped by The Breakfast Club last week, and when these guys get together, it’s nothing but joking around and pressing one another–which makes for some pure entertainment.

Throughout the interview, the rapper talks about his new music, tries his hardest not to answer questions about the girl who may or may not be his new love interest, and gives some insight into his mental health. Check out the interview down below to hear Wale talk about all of this and more with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.