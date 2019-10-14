The Breakfast Club: Lyfe Jennings Tries To Explain Head-Scratching “Beat It Live A Slave” Lyrics And More [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interviews Lyfe Jennings

The Breakfast Club got a piece of embattled soul crooner Lyfe Jennings and got him to explain what the f**k he was thinking when he wrote the controversial “beat it like a slave” lyric on his new single “Slave”.

Lyfe also talked about why he’s ready to step away from music.

Press play below to peep.

You pickin’ up what Lyfe is puttin’ down?