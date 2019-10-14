BlackGirlMagic Coco Gauff Becomes Youngest Tennis Player To Win WTA Title In 15 Years

Coco Gauff Wins WTA Title

Coco Gauff has done it again. The amazing #BlackGirlMagic making tennis player not only won a title she made history this weekend at Austria’s WTA and became the youngest winner of a singles trophy on the WTA tour since 2004.

Coco beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 in the final of the Upper Austria Ladies tournament Sunday and she shared her joy with her parents by her side.

“I’m still overwhelmed and shocked,” said Coco about her win. “I guess it’s crazy to say it’s my first WTA title. This was definitely not on the calendar at the beginning of the year, because I didn’t think I’d have a chance to get in, and now I’m the champion, so it’s crazy.”

Coco previously became the youngest tennis player to win a match at the US Open since 2014 and first went viral after she defeated Venus Williams.

TFW you claim your first WTA title at 15 years old!@CocoGauff | @WTALinz pic.twitter.com/3t1yBcv2vr — WTA (@WTA) October 13, 2019

Congrats Coco!