New Music: Stalley Crowns Himself King Of Soulful Raps In Creative Video For “All So New”

New Music: Stalley Releases “All So New” Official Video

Stalley is fresh off of announcing “The Head Trip Tour 2019″ and touching down in South Africa. Now, the emcee is releasing a video for his new single called “All So New”. The song is produced by lauded hip hop producer Jansport J and the video is directed by Rook.

The tour kicks off in Chicago November 8th, so we can almost guess there might be a new project coming from the rapper before then?

Hip Hop fans can keep their fingers crossed for that. In the meantime, enjoy Stalley’s official video for “All So New”.