Listen: Stalley Gets Liberated On “All So New” Single & Announces Head Trip Tour [New Music]

Stalley is back with his smile and delivering unique world play on a new song called “All So New”. He’s also going on tour!

Produced by Jansport J, “All So New” is a raw, soulful track from an artist becoming increasingly introspective and embracing his artistic freedom. “With this music, it’s more spiritual – it’s my story,” Stalley explains. “I’ve been getting closer to my fans lately, so I really wanted to let them in and have them be a part of my growth and transition into independence. By being independent and having total control of my career, I now have the freedom to create freely and bare my whole self to my true supporters.”

Get “All So New” on all streaming services HERE.

Stalley is set to embark on The Head Trip Tour in October. Check out the schedule below, and stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

October 11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
November 8 – Chicago, IL – Emporium Wicker Park
November 9 – Cleveland, OH – The Odeon Concert Club
November 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit
November 11 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music-Diner
November 12 – Cincinnati, OH – The Mad Frog
November 14 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison
November 17 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fire
November 19 – Washington, DC – Smith Public Trust
December 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Resident
December 12 – New Haven, CT – The State House
December 13 – New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

 

